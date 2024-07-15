First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Bank by 88.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

