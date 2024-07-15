First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $129 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

