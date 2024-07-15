First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.80. 623,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,301. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

