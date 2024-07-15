Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flexsteel Industries

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLXS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.