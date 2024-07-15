Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,656 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $69,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 773,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,527. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $99.24 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

