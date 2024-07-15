Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,607,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,011,848. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

