Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.52

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 52854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after acquiring an additional 681,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,916.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

