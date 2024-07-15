FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,299. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

