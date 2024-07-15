Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 521,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 708,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

