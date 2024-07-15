Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.