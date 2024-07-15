Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.60

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 103308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Galiano Gold had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of C$42.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2255435 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. Corporate insiders own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

