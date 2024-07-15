Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

