Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

