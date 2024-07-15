General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.36), with a volume of 506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.85.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

