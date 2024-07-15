General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 304,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.56. 5,377,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

