General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Motors by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,309,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,403 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.31. 11,067,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,801,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.