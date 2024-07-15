George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.44

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$210.44 and last traded at C$209.45, with a volume of 12311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston

George Weston Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.