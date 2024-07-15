Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.9% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LANDO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

