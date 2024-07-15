GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.64. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,102. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. GlucoTrack has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack Company Profile

In other GlucoTrack news, Director Drew Sycoff bought 36,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 590,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

