GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GlucoTrack Stock Performance
NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.64. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,102. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. GlucoTrack has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at GlucoTrack
GlucoTrack Company Profile
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GlucoTrack
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.