Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.65

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 118938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

