Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,787 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after acquiring an additional 116,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 965.8% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 144,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 131,036 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

