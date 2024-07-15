Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

