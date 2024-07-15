GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 7.9% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.32. 716,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,440,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after acquiring an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

