Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.14

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 87905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

