Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.09

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 744033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

