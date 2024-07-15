Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Grin has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $171,237.92 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,825.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00614991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00113219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00036835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00248977 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00043495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00068873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

