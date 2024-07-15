Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 8.6% Higher

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 127,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 129,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

