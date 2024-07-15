Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0560 on Top Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $239,416.67 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

