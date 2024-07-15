Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.62

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.62 and last traded at C$19.62, with a volume of 22902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.39.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.83.
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.
