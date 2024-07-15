HC Wainwright Raises Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target to $30.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:ANVS opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

