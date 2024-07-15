HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

