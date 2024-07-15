Head-To-Head Contrast: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) & Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear N/A N/A N/A Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 10 14 0 2.58 Corpay 1 2 8 0 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maplebear and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Maplebear currently has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Corpay has a consensus price target of $334.36, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Corpay.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maplebear and Corpay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.10 billion 2.97 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A Corpay $3.79 billion 5.31 $981.89 million $13.44 21.32

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear.

Summary

Corpay beats Maplebear on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

