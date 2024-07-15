Head to Head Review: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $69.21 million 5.41 -$60.40 million ($0.25) -5.86 Cirrus Logic $1.79 billion 4.09 $274.57 million $4.93 27.78

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Netlist and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -64.15% -268.19% -97.51% Cirrus Logic 15.35% 16.49% 13.37%

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Netlist and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $112.86, suggesting a potential downside of 17.60%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Netlist.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Netlist on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

