Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOC. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,713,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

