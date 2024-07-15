Hedera 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56.58 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $56.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00042942 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,783,814,657 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,182.86394 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07363677 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $36,827,320.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.