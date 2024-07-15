Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of HTWSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,625. Helios Towers has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

