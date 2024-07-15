Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of HTWSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,625. Helios Towers has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.
About Helios Towers
