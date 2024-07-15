Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,219,136.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 over the last 90 days. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $3,636,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 5.0 %

HLX traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

