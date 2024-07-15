Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00006488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.58 million and $22,184.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,930.39 or 1.00188591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00071388 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12852723 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,885.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.