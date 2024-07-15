High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. 211,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 100,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.