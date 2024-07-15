High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. 211,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 100,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

