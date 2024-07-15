Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,717,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

