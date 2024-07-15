holoride Tops One Day Volume of $45,618.39 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, holoride has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $3.81 million and $45,618.39 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.99 or 0.05381838 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002173 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0044096 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65,392.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

