Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $355.03 and last traded at $357.58. 580,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,421,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.96.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.