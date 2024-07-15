Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.64. 713,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,981. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.95.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

