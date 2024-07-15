Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Up 16.3% in June

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

