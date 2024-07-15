Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 448.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490 ($6.28).

HTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 510 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hunting alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HTG

Insider Transactions at Hunting

Hunting Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTG opened at GBX 414 ($5.30) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £682.85 million, a PE ratio of 748.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96).

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.