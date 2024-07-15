Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1364000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
