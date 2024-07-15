iExec RLC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.84 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003093 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $144.67 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,647.33 or 1.00045285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00071281 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.89346544 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,500,449.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

