Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.20.

NYSE ITW opened at $245.93 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

