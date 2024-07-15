Imperial Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 17,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 619% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,428 call options.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMPP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 128,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 32.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 253,230 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its position in Imperial Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

