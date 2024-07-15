Imperial Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 17,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 619% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,428 call options.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMPP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 128,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 32.64%.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
