Information Services Group’s (III) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

III opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

